1722 Redfin Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:05 AM

1722 Redfin Way

1722 Redfin Way · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Redfin Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
ALL OFFERS will be considered. Quick Move-in available. Upgraded 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bathroom home on an oversized lot. Extra-large backyard with no rear neighbors to enjoy family gatherings and social activities over summer and all year-round. Split Open floor plan and spacious kitchen with a dinette. One side of the home features the Master Suite with a Large Master Bathroom and Walk-in Closet, while the other side features Two more Bedrooms and a second full bathroom. This home has plenty of upgrades, including Upgraded Kitchen and new Flooring in bedrooms. Ceiling fans are installed throughout the home. The laundry room is inside the home and allows for additional storage as well. Attached 2-car garage and over-sized driveway that allows for extra parking. The home is conveniently located near retail, restaurants, and hospital, and within 20 mts from the celebrated golf courses of Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort and Stonegate Golf Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

