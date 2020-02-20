1722 Redfin Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

ALL OFFERS will be considered. Quick Move-in available. Upgraded 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bathroom home on an oversized lot. Extra-large backyard with no rear neighbors to enjoy family gatherings and social activities over summer and all year-round. Split Open floor plan and spacious kitchen with a dinette. One side of the home features the Master Suite with a Large Master Bathroom and Walk-in Closet, while the other side features Two more Bedrooms and a second full bathroom. This home has plenty of upgrades, including Upgraded Kitchen and new Flooring in bedrooms. Ceiling fans are installed throughout the home. The laundry room is inside the home and allows for additional storage as well. Attached 2-car garage and over-sized driveway that allows for extra parking. The home is conveniently located near retail, restaurants, and hospital, and within 20 mts from the celebrated golf courses of Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort and Stonegate Golf Club.