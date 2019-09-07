All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 16 Orchid Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
16 Orchid Ct
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

16 Orchid Ct

16 Orchid Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16 Orchid Ct, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This brand new home in Poinciana has so much to offer! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The master suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Also has a 2 car garage! Enjoy being the first to live in this home! All new appliances including your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Orchid Ct have any available units?
16 Orchid Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 16 Orchid Ct have?
Some of 16 Orchid Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Orchid Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16 Orchid Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Orchid Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Orchid Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16 Orchid Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16 Orchid Ct offers parking.
Does 16 Orchid Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Orchid Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Orchid Ct have a pool?
No, 16 Orchid Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16 Orchid Ct have accessible units?
No, 16 Orchid Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Orchid Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Orchid Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Orchid Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Orchid Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College