148 VERONA DRIVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:23 PM

148 VERONA DRIVE

148 Verona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

148 Verona Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with study on a CONSERVATION lot in Solivita. Rental available immediately. A minimum 6 month lease with a yearly or more lease negotiable. You have a beautiful conservation view beyond the Great Room and the extended, screened lanai. This home features CERAMIC TILE floors in the Great Room, Dining Room & Kitchen with Vinyl Plank flooring in the den and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen boasts STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, recessed & pendant lighting, pull-out drawers in the lower cabinets, a closet pantry and a great breakfast bar. See pictures for furnishings available. No Smoking and NO Pets. This is an age restricted community so applicants must be 55 years or older. Come enjoy the good life in this awesome community with use of 14 community pools, 2 huge amenity centers, fitness classes, 2 golf courses, village center, over 250 social clubs to join, 3 restaurants, pickle ball, tennis, concierge and so much more nestled on over 4200 acres of natural beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 VERONA DRIVE have any available units?
148 VERONA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 148 VERONA DRIVE have?
Some of 148 VERONA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 VERONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
148 VERONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 VERONA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 148 VERONA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 148 VERONA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 148 VERONA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 148 VERONA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 VERONA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 VERONA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 148 VERONA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 148 VERONA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 148 VERONA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 148 VERONA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 VERONA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 VERONA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 VERONA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

