148 VERONA DRIVE

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with study on a CONSERVATION lot in Solivita. Rental available immediately. A minimum 6 month lease with a yearly or more lease negotiable. You have a beautiful conservation view beyond the Great Room and the extended, screened lanai. This home features CERAMIC TILE floors in the Great Room, Dining Room & Kitchen with Vinyl Plank flooring in the den and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen boasts STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, recessed & pendant lighting, pull-out drawers in the lower cabinets, a closet pantry and a great breakfast bar. See pictures for furnishings available. No Smoking and NO Pets. This is an age restricted community so applicants must be 55 years or older. Come enjoy the good life in this awesome community with use of 14 community pools, 2 huge amenity centers, fitness classes, 2 golf courses, village center, over 250 social clubs to join, 3 restaurants, pickle ball, tennis, concierge and so much more nestled on over 4200 acres of natural beauty!