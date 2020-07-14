All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 146 BRIXHAM COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
146 BRIXHAM COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

146 BRIXHAM COURT

146 Brixham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

146 Brixham Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS, WASHER & DRYER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Family room offers sliding glass doors to access the rear patio. Split floor plan. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, a Jetted tub with shower. You won't believe how much room you'll have here. All occupants must be listed on the application. $50 PER APPLICANT 18 & OVER. SEC DEP MINIMUM = 1 MONTH'S RENT. $20/MONTH AC FILTER DELIVERY. $195 ADMIN/LEASE FEE IF APPROVED. $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE/PET DEPOSIT IF ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 BRIXHAM COURT have any available units?
146 BRIXHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 146 BRIXHAM COURT have?
Some of 146 BRIXHAM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 BRIXHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
146 BRIXHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 BRIXHAM COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 BRIXHAM COURT is pet friendly.
Does 146 BRIXHAM COURT offer parking?
No, 146 BRIXHAM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 146 BRIXHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 BRIXHAM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 BRIXHAM COURT have a pool?
No, 146 BRIXHAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 146 BRIXHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 146 BRIXHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 146 BRIXHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 BRIXHAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 BRIXHAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 BRIXHAM COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College