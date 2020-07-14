146 BRIXHAM COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS, WASHER & DRYER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Family room offers sliding glass doors to access the rear patio. Split floor plan. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, a Jetted tub with shower. You won't believe how much room you'll have here. All occupants must be listed on the application. $50 PER APPLICANT 18 & OVER. SEC DEP MINIMUM = 1 MONTH'S RENT. $20/MONTH AC FILTER DELIVERY. $195 ADMIN/LEASE FEE IF APPROVED. $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE/PET DEPOSIT IF ALLOWED.