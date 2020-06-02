141 CASAVISTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Solivita! This PREVIOUS MODEL is conveniently located close to the village center and nestled on the golf course! Prefer a one year or 6 month lease. Home is unfurnished and move-in ready! MUST BE 55 YEARS OR OLDER TO RENT. The open concept interior is tastefully designed, includes two bedrooms, 2 full baths, full laundry room, great open space living area and inviting outdoor front courtyard AND rear screened covered lanai with additional outdoor patio that has fenced area for dogs. Front courtyard is fenced as well. The garage allows for 1 car and a separate area for a golf cart. Flooring throughout is either tile or laminate. Virtually walk through this home by viewing the attached Matterport 3D Tour! This home is situated in a prime location within Solivita! Come enjoy the good life with use of 14 community pools, two golf courses, 3 restaurants, walking trails, over 250 social clubs to join, Concierge and so much more!https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D7QZk98uj4e&mls=1