Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

141 CASAVISTA DRIVE

141 Casavista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

141 Casavista Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Solivita! This PREVIOUS MODEL is conveniently located close to the village center and nestled on the golf course! Prefer a one year or 6 month lease. Home is unfurnished and move-in ready! MUST BE 55 YEARS OR OLDER TO RENT. The open concept interior is tastefully designed, includes two bedrooms, 2 full baths, full laundry room, great open space living area and inviting outdoor front courtyard AND rear screened covered lanai with additional outdoor patio that has fenced area for dogs. Front courtyard is fenced as well. The garage allows for 1 car and a separate area for a golf cart. Flooring throughout is either tile or laminate. Virtually walk through this home by viewing the attached Matterport 3D Tour! This home is situated in a prime location within Solivita! Come enjoy the good life with use of 14 community pools, two golf courses, 3 restaurants, walking trails, over 250 social clubs to join, Concierge and so much more!https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D7QZk98uj4e&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
141 CASAVISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
141 CASAVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 CASAVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

