Poinciana, FL
140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE

140 Ocean Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Ocean Bluff Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Your opportunity to live the life in Florida resort style. This partially furnished, 3 bed 2 bath, first floor end unit villa is ready for immediate occupancy. Very open floor plan where kitchen and dining area are separated by breakfast bar. Dining room and Living room combination with sliding glass doors leading to screened patio porch. There are 2 large in-ground community pools. The community has a gate guard 24 hours a day. Other community features include tennis & basketball courts, large lake with community boat dock, playground & clubhouse with fitness center. Community association approval required. Can be leased by the week (Weekly rental is at $455.00/week, utilities included.), by the month or annually. Tenant must comply with HOA requirements. Tenants are required to obtain insurance within seven (7) days of residing on premises. ***MORE PHOTOS COMING ONCE NEW FLOORING IS COMPLETED***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE have any available units?
140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE have?
Some of 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE offer parking?
No, 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
