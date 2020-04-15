140 OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Your opportunity to live the life in Florida resort style. This partially furnished, 3 bed 2 bath, first floor end unit villa is ready for immediate occupancy. Very open floor plan where kitchen and dining area are separated by breakfast bar. Dining room and Living room combination with sliding glass doors leading to screened patio porch. There are 2 large in-ground community pools. The community has a gate guard 24 hours a day. Other community features include tennis & basketball courts, large lake with community boat dock, playground & clubhouse with fitness center. Community association approval required. Can be leased by the week (Weekly rental is at $455.00/week, utilities included.), by the month or annually. Tenant must comply with HOA requirements. Tenants are required to obtain insurance within seven (7) days of residing on premises. ***MORE PHOTOS COMING ONCE NEW FLOORING IS COMPLETED***