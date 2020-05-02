1363 Congo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO APPLICATION FEE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Poinciana is brand new and available for rent! With an open floor plan and ceramic tile in all the common living areas, beautiful wood cabinetry and brand new stainless steel appliances! Relax after a long day in your screened lanai! Also washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com