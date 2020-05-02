All apartments in Poinciana
1363 Congo Dr

1363 Congo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Congo Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO APPLICATION FEE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Poinciana is brand new and available for rent! With an open floor plan and ceramic tile in all the common living areas, beautiful wood cabinetry and brand new stainless steel appliances! Relax after a long day in your screened lanai! Also washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

