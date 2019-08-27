All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA

122 Barrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

122 Barrington Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA have any available units?
122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA currently offering any rent specials?
122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA pet-friendly?
No, 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA offer parking?
No, 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA does not offer parking.
Does 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA have a pool?
No, 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA does not have a pool.
Does 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA have accessible units?
No, 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Barrington Drive, Kissimmee, FL, USA does not have units with air conditioning.
