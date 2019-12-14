All apartments in Poinciana
116 Vizcaya Court
116 Vizcaya Court

116 Vizcaya Court · No Longer Available
Location

116 Vizcaya Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Solivita! - Serenade model in the Bella Viana section of Award Winning 55 Plus Community of Solivita. 2 Bed/2 Bath Home on a beautiful conservation lot. Barrel tile roof with lightning protection system. 2 Car Garage with Opener. Laminate Plank flooring in most areas, with Ceramic Tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is recently remodeled and awesome with Stainless Appliances, solid wood cabinets, Quartz counter top, glass back splash and recessed under lighting. Great home in a great community - gated, golf, tennis, pools, rec center, dining onsite & more. Applicants must be approved by the HOA as well. Call for showing info and access.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Vizcaya Court have any available units?
116 Vizcaya Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 116 Vizcaya Court have?
Some of 116 Vizcaya Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Vizcaya Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Vizcaya Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Vizcaya Court pet-friendly?
No, 116 Vizcaya Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 116 Vizcaya Court offer parking?
Yes, 116 Vizcaya Court offers parking.
Does 116 Vizcaya Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Vizcaya Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Vizcaya Court have a pool?
Yes, 116 Vizcaya Court has a pool.
Does 116 Vizcaya Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Vizcaya Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Vizcaya Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Vizcaya Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Vizcaya Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Vizcaya Court does not have units with air conditioning.
