116 Vizcaya Court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Solivita! - Serenade model in the Bella Viana section of Award Winning 55 Plus Community of Solivita. 2 Bed/2 Bath Home on a beautiful conservation lot. Barrel tile roof with lightning protection system. 2 Car Garage with Opener. Laminate Plank flooring in most areas, with Ceramic Tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is recently remodeled and awesome with Stainless Appliances, solid wood cabinets, Quartz counter top, glass back splash and recessed under lighting. Great home in a great community - gated, golf, tennis, pools, rec center, dining onsite & more. Applicants must be approved by the HOA as well. Call for showing info and access.



No Pets Allowed



