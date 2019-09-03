All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

112 PAPRIKA PLACE

112 Paprika Place · No Longer Available
Location

112 Paprika Place, Poinciana, FL 34758
Cypress Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Freshly painted and new flooring 3 bedroom/2 bath & 2 car garage POOL home. Split/open floor plan with spacious kitchen and breakfast nook area. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Spacious living/dining area overlooking the screened in pool. Master bath with separate shower, garden tub and double sinks and spacious guest bedrooms. Close to shopping, schools and main roads. Located off Cypress Branch Rd & Oak Branch Rd., close to stores and hospital.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

