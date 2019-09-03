112 PAPRIKA PLACE

Amenities

Freshly painted and new flooring 3 bedroom/2 bath & 2 car garage POOL home. Split/open floor plan with spacious kitchen and breakfast nook area. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Spacious living/dining area overlooking the screened in pool. Master bath with separate shower, garden tub and double sinks and spacious guest bedrooms. Close to shopping, schools and main roads. Located off Cypress Branch Rd & Oak Branch Rd., close to stores and hospital.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.



