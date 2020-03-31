A normal room would be 195 weekly and have access to all the common areas of the home. Also, you get housekeeping that comes to clean up the common areas of the home twice a week. Free Wi-Fi and washer and dryer is also included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have any available units?
106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have?
Some of 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room currently offering any rent specials?
106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room pet-friendly?