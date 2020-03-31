All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room

106 Cheltenham Place · No Longer Available
Location

106 Cheltenham Place, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
A normal room would be 195 weekly and have access to all the common areas of the home. Also, you get housekeeping that comes to clean up the common areas of the home twice a week. Free Wi-Fi and washer and dryer is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have any available units?
106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have?
Some of 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room currently offering any rent specials?
106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room pet-friendly?
No, 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room offer parking?
No, 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room does not offer parking.
Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have a pool?
No, 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room does not have a pool.
Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have accessible units?
No, 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Cheltenham Place - Daishanira Room has units with air conditioning.

