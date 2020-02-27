104 SPOONBILL COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted with modern neutral colors, new flooring (vynil planks in living areas and carpet in bedrooms) and new kitchen appliances! This spacious three bedroom and two bath with 2 car garage home is available now. Great open/split floor plan with a large Kitchen open to family room, formal living/dining room and large yard. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom with soaking tub, shower and double sinks. Guest bedrooms large enough for complete bedroom sets. Located off Marigold Ave., short drive to stores, hospital, schools and much more. APPLIANCES WILL BE REPLACED BEFORE MOVE IN.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

$5 Monthly tech fee



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!