Poinciana, FL
104 SPOONBILL COURT
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

104 SPOONBILL COURT

104 Spoonbill Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Spoonbill Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted with modern neutral colors, new flooring (vynil planks in living areas and carpet in bedrooms) and new kitchen appliances! This spacious three bedroom and two bath with 2 car garage home is available now. Great open/split floor plan with a large Kitchen open to family room, formal living/dining room and large yard. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom with soaking tub, shower and double sinks. Guest bedrooms large enough for complete bedroom sets. Located off Marigold Ave., short drive to stores, hospital, schools and much more. APPLIANCES WILL BE REPLACED BEFORE MOVE IN.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
$5 Monthly tech fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 SPOONBILL COURT have any available units?
104 SPOONBILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 104 SPOONBILL COURT have?
Some of 104 SPOONBILL COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 SPOONBILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
104 SPOONBILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 SPOONBILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 104 SPOONBILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 104 SPOONBILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 104 SPOONBILL COURT offers parking.
Does 104 SPOONBILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 SPOONBILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 SPOONBILL COURT have a pool?
No, 104 SPOONBILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 104 SPOONBILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 104 SPOONBILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 104 SPOONBILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 SPOONBILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 SPOONBILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 SPOONBILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
