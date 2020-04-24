All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1008 Mardi Gras Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1008 Mardi Gras Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:07 PM

1008 Mardi Gras Drive

1008 Mardi Gras Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1008 Mardi Gras Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544982

Welcome home to this beautiful well maintained pool home! Nice layout, spacious kitchen/family room combo, beautiful tile floor throughout the house. This is a true 4 bedroom contrary to public records. New Pool Pump and new pool screen with upgraded aluminum panels for added privacy, extra wide driveway and many more more upgrades throughout the house. The en-suite bathroom includes walk in shower, dual sinks, and corner tub. The large pool patio is perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. Various fruit trees have been planted for you. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Pool,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive have any available units?
1008 Mardi Gras Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive have?
Some of 1008 Mardi Gras Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Mardi Gras Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Mardi Gras Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Mardi Gras Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Mardi Gras Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Mardi Gras Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Mardi Gras Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Mardi Gras Drive has a pool.
Does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Mardi Gras Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Mardi Gras Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Mardi Gras Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Mardi Gras Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College