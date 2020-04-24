1008 Mardi Gras Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this beautiful well maintained pool home! Nice layout, spacious kitchen/family room combo, beautiful tile floor throughout the house. This is a true 4 bedroom contrary to public records. New Pool Pump and new pool screen with upgraded aluminum panels for added privacy, extra wide driveway and many more more upgrades throughout the house. The en-suite bathroom includes walk in shower, dual sinks, and corner tub. The large pool patio is perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. Various fruit trees have been planted for you. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

