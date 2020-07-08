All apartments in Plant City
Plant City, FL
520 LINDSAY ANNE COURT
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

520 LINDSAY ANNE COURT

520 Lindsay Anne Court · No Longer Available
Plant City
Location

520 Lindsay Anne Court, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Royal Hills home for rent. Wood tile floors, kitchen overlooks living area, master bedroom has walk in closet and large bedrooms with open floor plan. Covered patio opens to large conservation area. 2 car attached garage with openers. Located minutes from town and close access to I4. Neighborhood has a play ground and basketball court. Qualifications - 550+ credit score, 3 times rent amount, no evictions, felonies or recent bankrupcies. Tenant occupied until 4/30. Available for 5/4 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

