520 LINDSAY ANNE COURT

Royal Hills home for rent. Wood tile floors, kitchen overlooks living area, master bedroom has walk in closet and large bedrooms with open floor plan. Covered patio opens to large conservation area. 2 car attached garage with openers. Located minutes from town and close access to I4. Neighborhood has a play ground and basketball court. Qualifications - 550+ credit score, 3 times rent amount, no evictions, felonies or recent bankrupcies. Tenant occupied until 4/30. Available for 5/4 move in.