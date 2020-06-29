All apartments in Plant City
2906 ASTON AVENUE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

2906 ASTON AVENUE

2906 Aston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Aston Avenue, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Features include a two-car garage, bay windows, updated lighting fixtures, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, a center island, and ample counter and cabinet space. The bedrooms provide plenty of room to stretch out, and the master bath boasts a walk-in closet, dual-sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Lease this home and start a new lifestyle today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

