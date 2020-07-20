8421 47th Street North

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LAKEFRONT HOME! Don't miss this really cute three-bedroom one-bathroom concrete home in a really convenient location in the center of Pinellas County. It''??s just around the corner from US-19! Nicely redone on the interior with easy-care tile floors and an updated kitchen. The backyard space is the star of the show with a nice private lanai with an amazing lakeview to watch the sun go up and down. Perfect for relaxing after a long day! The property will be rented quickly, so contact us today for more information.



