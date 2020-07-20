All apartments in Pinellas Park
8421 47th Street North

8421 47th Street North
Location

8421 47th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAKEFRONT HOME! Don't miss this really cute three-bedroom one-bathroom concrete home in a really convenient location in the center of Pinellas County. It''??s just around the corner from US-19! Nicely redone on the interior with easy-care tile floors and an updated kitchen. The backyard space is the star of the show with a nice private lanai with an amazing lakeview to watch the sun go up and down. Perfect for relaxing after a long day! The property will be rented quickly, so contact us today for more information.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 47th Street North have any available units?
8421 47th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 8421 47th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
8421 47th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 47th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8421 47th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 8421 47th Street North offer parking?
No, 8421 47th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 8421 47th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 47th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 47th Street North have a pool?
No, 8421 47th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 8421 47th Street North have accessible units?
No, 8421 47th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 47th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 47th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 47th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 47th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
