6706 47TH STREET N

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable Sawgrass Village Townhouse with lake view. Newer community with current kitchen and finishes. 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths, nice updated kitchen, ceramic tile & bamboo floors with carpet in the bedroom upstairs. Washer & Dryer connections. The community is conveniently located off 49th St N in Pinellas Park with a short commute to bay area bridges and 275. Nice community amenities include a pool & clubhouse. Assigned parking with additional guest spaces available. Small pets OK. Won't last