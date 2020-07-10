All apartments in Pinellas Park
6640 121st Ave
6640 121st Ave

6640 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6640 121st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33773
Pinebrook Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d4531e089 ---- MO/APPT This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is conveniently located off of 66th St in the lovely town of Largo. The community has a swimming pool and both bedrooms have their own personal bathrooms, with an extra half bathroom on the bottom level. This home has a security system installed that is included with the rent price! There is back patio access as well with a small yard. HOA approval required before move in. Call today to set up a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 121st Ave have any available units?
6640 121st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 6640 121st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6640 121st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 121st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6640 121st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6640 121st Ave offer parking?
No, 6640 121st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6640 121st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6640 121st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 121st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6640 121st Ave has a pool.
Does 6640 121st Ave have accessible units?
No, 6640 121st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 121st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6640 121st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6640 121st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6640 121st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

