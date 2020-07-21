5671 94th Terrace N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2BR/1BA Home Available NOW in Pinellas Park - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Available now! Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Pinellas Park. Spacious kitchen and separate dining area for those who love to cook and entertain. Natural lighting brightens the entire home making this a comfortable and cozy place to call yours. Plenty of space in the kitchen, separate dining and living area -- perfect for cooking meals together or entertaining. Nice sized bedrooms and bathroom. Large fenced in backyard, perfect for pets or backyard bbqs! This home will not last.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1525616



Amenities: Mini Blinds, Patio, Large Closets, Controlled Access Parking



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Jared (607) 242-8186.



(RLNE4967234)