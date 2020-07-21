All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5671 94th Terrace N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5671 94th Terrace N
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

5671 94th Terrace N

5671 94th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5671 94th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2BR/1BA Home Available NOW in Pinellas Park - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Available now! Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Pinellas Park. Spacious kitchen and separate dining area for those who love to cook and entertain. Natural lighting brightens the entire home making this a comfortable and cozy place to call yours. Plenty of space in the kitchen, separate dining and living area -- perfect for cooking meals together or entertaining. Nice sized bedrooms and bathroom. Large fenced in backyard, perfect for pets or backyard bbqs! This home will not last.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1525616

Amenities: Mini Blinds, Patio, Large Closets, Controlled Access Parking

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Jared (607) 242-8186.

(RLNE4967234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5671 94th Terrace N have any available units?
5671 94th Terrace N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5671 94th Terrace N have?
Some of 5671 94th Terrace N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5671 94th Terrace N currently offering any rent specials?
5671 94th Terrace N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5671 94th Terrace N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5671 94th Terrace N is pet friendly.
Does 5671 94th Terrace N offer parking?
Yes, 5671 94th Terrace N offers parking.
Does 5671 94th Terrace N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5671 94th Terrace N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5671 94th Terrace N have a pool?
No, 5671 94th Terrace N does not have a pool.
Does 5671 94th Terrace N have accessible units?
No, 5671 94th Terrace N does not have accessible units.
Does 5671 94th Terrace N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5671 94th Terrace N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5671 94th Terrace N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5671 94th Terrace N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Pinellas Pines Apartments
8501 52nd St N
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPinellas Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconiesPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg