5281 99TH TERRACE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground

Absolutely adorable remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with bonus room and inside laundry room. Bonus room can be used as an office or kids play room/family room. Split bedrooms. Beautiful updated kitchen with granit counter tops and breakfast bar. Fenced-in back yard. Plenty of parking space for a boat. This house is located close to the community center with a playground, stables and a few community parks. It is located with in 15 min to Gulf beaches, 20 min to Tampa and 10 min to downtown St Pete.