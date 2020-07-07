All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

5281 99TH TERRACE N

5281 99th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5281 99th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Absolutely adorable remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with bonus room and inside laundry room. Bonus room can be used as an office or kids play room/family room. Split bedrooms. Beautiful updated kitchen with granit counter tops and breakfast bar. Fenced-in back yard. Plenty of parking space for a boat. This house is located close to the community center with a playground, stables and a few community parks. It is located with in 15 min to Gulf beaches, 20 min to Tampa and 10 min to downtown St Pete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5281 99TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5281 99TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5281 99TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5281 99TH TERRACE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5281 99TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5281 99TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5281 99TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 5281 99TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5281 99TH TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 5281 99TH TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 5281 99TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5281 99TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5281 99TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 5281 99TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 5281 99TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5281 99TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5281 99TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5281 99TH TERRACE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5281 99TH TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5281 99TH TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.

