Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
4961 91st Avenue - A
Last updated November 18 2019 at 11:52 PM

4961 91st Avenue - A

4961 91st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4961 91st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Pinellas Park, Fl , Beautiful condominium 2 bed 2 bath.
-Pets are welcome maximum 2, not over 35 lbs .
-Water, sewer and trash are included, tenant responsible for all other utilities.
- Lots of natural light!
-Open Concept, large kitchen, beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
-This unit is in an HOA, must also apply with HOA, $100 application fee per
person.
-Close to highway 19.
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 91st Avenue - A have any available units?
4961 91st Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 4961 91st Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
4961 91st Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 91st Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4961 91st Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 4961 91st Avenue - A offer parking?
No, 4961 91st Avenue - A does not offer parking.
Does 4961 91st Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4961 91st Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 91st Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 4961 91st Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 4961 91st Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 4961 91st Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 91st Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4961 91st Avenue - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4961 91st Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4961 91st Avenue - A does not have units with air conditioning.

