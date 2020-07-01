4961 91st Avenue - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Pinellas Park, Fl , Beautiful condominium 2 bed 2 bath.

-Pets are welcome maximum 2, not over 35 lbs .

-Water, sewer and trash are included, tenant responsible for all other utilities.

- Lots of natural light!

-Open Concept, large kitchen, beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

-This unit is in an HOA, must also apply with HOA, $100 application fee per

person.

-Close to highway 19.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.