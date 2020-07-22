4105 78th Ave N 2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

sawgrass appts



Please contact us before applying



Avesta Sawgrass is centrally located in Pinellas Park, near Park Mall and many local restaurants.This home features separate dining room and living room spaces as well as a galley kitchen with new appliances. The clean bathroom is shared by the two spacious bedrooms, each with ample closet space.Avesta Sawgrass is a quiet neighborhood with newly renovated buildings, on-site laundry and a sparkling pool

we have a video of the property and online application at rentaplacefast.com Call me at (813) 519-3399) if you have any questions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141267p

