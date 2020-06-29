All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

3798 67th Avenue N A

3798 67th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3798 67th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pinellas Park - Property Id: 148719

Duplex available now. Completely remodeled. New tile in bedrooms. Nice floor plan with tile floor through out unit. New kitchen. Large unit with shaded fenced yard. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Central A/C. ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Tenant will be responsible for utilities and power. No smoking allowed inside unit. Small pet OK. Ready to view. Call to set up appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148719
Property Id 148719

(RLNE5531110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3798 67th Avenue N A have any available units?
3798 67th Avenue N A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 3798 67th Avenue N A have?
Some of 3798 67th Avenue N A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3798 67th Avenue N A currently offering any rent specials?
3798 67th Avenue N A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3798 67th Avenue N A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3798 67th Avenue N A is pet friendly.
Does 3798 67th Avenue N A offer parking?
No, 3798 67th Avenue N A does not offer parking.
Does 3798 67th Avenue N A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3798 67th Avenue N A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3798 67th Avenue N A have a pool?
No, 3798 67th Avenue N A does not have a pool.
Does 3798 67th Avenue N A have accessible units?
No, 3798 67th Avenue N A does not have accessible units.
Does 3798 67th Avenue N A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3798 67th Avenue N A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3798 67th Avenue N A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3798 67th Avenue N A has units with air conditioning.
