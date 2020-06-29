3798 67th Avenue N A

Amenities

Duplex available now. Completely remodeled. New tile in bedrooms. Nice floor plan with tile floor through out unit. New kitchen. Large unit with shaded fenced yard. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Central A/C. ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Tenant will be responsible for utilities and power. No smoking allowed inside unit. Small pet OK. Ready to view. Call to set up appointment.

