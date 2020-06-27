All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

9270 136th Way

9270 136th Way · No Longer Available
Location

9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL 33776

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms. Fenced yard with mature landscaping, and second floor deck. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. GREAT for ENTERTAINING. Enter into 600 Barry Place from half circle drive and you will notice vaulted ceilings and open kitchen with plenty of lights and cabinets. Living rooms and entertainment rooms adjoin from kitchen. A half bath located in the kitchen living area perfect for guests. Includes use of washer dryer. Bedrooms are located up a half flight with 2 bedrooms sharing a full bath. Master Bedroom is spacious with walk in closets, shower and double sinks. Plenty of storage throughout the home either in the over sized double door garage or spacious closets. Home is recently painted and new steps. Owner wants you to enjoy so sit back and don't worry about the yard. Lawn care is included. 300.00 pet/ application fee 75.00 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, in addition to any rent or security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 136th Way have any available units?
9270 136th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 9270 136th Way have?
Some of 9270 136th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 136th Way currently offering any rent specials?
9270 136th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 136th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9270 136th Way is pet friendly.
Does 9270 136th Way offer parking?
Yes, 9270 136th Way offers parking.
Does 9270 136th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9270 136th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 136th Way have a pool?
No, 9270 136th Way does not have a pool.
Does 9270 136th Way have accessible units?
No, 9270 136th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 136th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9270 136th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9270 136th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9270 136th Way has units with air conditioning.
