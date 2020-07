6903 301ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3/2/2 IN 2019 , GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABINETS IN EAT IN KITCHEN. ALL TILE FLOORS, PAINT INSIDE OUT, NEW WINDOWS, ROOF AND NEW AC SYSTEM ALL WILL KEEP ELECTRIC BILLS DOWN. GORGEOUS UPDATED BATHS . LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH OPEN DINING AREA , FLORIDA ROOM/ ENCLOSED REAR PORCH PLUS OPEN COVERED PORCH. COMBO CHAIN LINK AND WOOD FENCED REAR YARD. QUICK ACCESS JUST OFF US19 AND CURLEW ROAD. READY TO MOVE AUGUST 1 . IF YOU DRIVE BYE PLEASE DO NOT WALK PROPERTY OR DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. REQUIRES DECENT CREDIT AND BACKGROUND