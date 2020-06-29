3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful Countryside Condo near the shopping centers, parks, golf course, restaurants, and award wining beaches. The Casa Del Sol community offers a large community pool, spa, picnic area, tennis court and clubhouse. This home also comes with a covered assigned parking space. This first floor unit features a nice size kitchen with pass through to the large dining and living room area. Master bedroom has two closets and a large bathroom with lots of counter space and a walk-in shower. Sliders from the living room lead out to a private screened and walled-in lanai with washer and dryer closet. Home features new central ac/heat(2020), newer roof(2018), and fresh paint . Rent includes the HOA Fees for the Cable TV, Community Pool, Escrow Reserves Fund, Maintenance Exterior, Maintenance Grounds, Manager, Pool Maintenance, Recreational Facilities, Sewer, Trash, and Water. A must see!