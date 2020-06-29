All apartments in Pinellas County
Pinellas County, FL
3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE

3077 Casa Del Sol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3077 Casa Del Sol Circle, Pinellas County, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Countryside Condo near the shopping centers, parks, golf course, restaurants, and award wining beaches. The Casa Del Sol community offers a large community pool, spa, picnic area, tennis court and clubhouse. This home also comes with a covered assigned parking space. This first floor unit features a nice size kitchen with pass through to the large dining and living room area. Master bedroom has two closets and a large bathroom with lots of counter space and a walk-in shower. Sliders from the living room lead out to a private screened and walled-in lanai with washer and dryer closet. Home features new central ac/heat(2020), newer roof(2018), and fresh paint . Rent includes the HOA Fees for the Cable TV, Community Pool, Escrow Reserves Fund, Maintenance Exterior, Maintenance Grounds, Manager, Pool Maintenance, Recreational Facilities, Sewer, Trash, and Water. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE have any available units?
3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE have?
Some of 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3077 CASA DEL SOL CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
