3059 PEPPERWOOD LANE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

SPACIOUS 3/2.5/2 CAR GAR. TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKFIELD IS FRESHLY PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER ARE BRAND NEW), PLENTY OF CABINETS, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, DINETTE, FLA. ROOM, 1/2 BATH AND BOTH UPSTAIRS BATHROOMS, WOOD LAMINATE IN UPSTAIRS HALL AND MASTER BEDROOM, CARPET IN 2ND & 3RD BEDROOMS. SLIDING DOORS FROM BOTH LIVING ROOM AND DINETTE TO YOUR SPACIOUS, WEATHERIZED FLA. ROOM. FENCED BACKYARD HAS A NEW PAVERED PATIO TO ENJOY FLORIDA'S BALMY WEATHER. COMMUNITY HAS TENNIS COURTS, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS. UNIT IS MAINTENANCE FREE-ASSOCIATION DOES GROUND MAINTENANCE (YOU MUST TAKE CARE OF YOUR BACKYARD).. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! COUNTRYSIDE MALL, UPSCALE STORES AND RESTAURANTS. ABOUT 15 MINUTES TO DUNEDIN CAUSEWAY AND HONEYMOON ISLAND STATE PARK BEACH ON THE GULF OF MEXICO. EASY TRIP TO TAMPA INT'L AIRPORT AND CLEARWATER REGIONAL AIRPORT. MANY PUBLIC GOLF COURSES WITHIN A SHORT DISTANCE. EXCELLENT PINELLAS SCHOOLS, TOO! COME AND ENJOY OUR WONDERFUL WEATHER. 1ST MONTH ($1850.), LAST MONTH ($1850.) AND $1850. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED FOR MOVE IN. PET WILL BE CONSIDERED UP TO 45 LBS. AND NON-AGGRESSIVE BREED WITH ADD'L $350. PET FEE ($150.IF ADD’L PET IS APPROVED) BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED AT $50. PER ADULT AND A $100. APPLICATION FEE FOR HOA AND INTERVIEW REQUIRED. THOSE WITH CRIMINAL OR EVICTION BACKGROUND NEED NOT APPLY. INCOME QUALIFICATIONS AND PROOF REQ.