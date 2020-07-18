All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2779 CYPRESS DRIVE

2779 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2779 Cypress Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath (1/2 duplex) unit with vaulted ceilings and skylight! Nice open floor plan with ceramic tile Great Room and "L" shaped dining room, double galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bathroom w/dual sinks and attached one car garage with automatic garage door opener and washer/dryer hookup. This lovely corner unit is one of 4 units on the property and feels more like a home than an apartment. Just minutes from Countryside Mall, restaurants, shopping, etc. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE have any available units?
2779 CYPRESS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE have?
Some of 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2779 CYPRESS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2779 CYPRESS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
