2779 CYPRESS DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath (1/2 duplex) unit with vaulted ceilings and skylight! Nice open floor plan with ceramic tile Great Room and "L" shaped dining room, double galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bathroom w/dual sinks and attached one car garage with automatic garage door opener and washer/dryer hookup. This lovely corner unit is one of 4 units on the property and feels more like a home than an apartment. Just minutes from Countryside Mall, restaurants, shopping, etc. Ready for immediate occupancy!