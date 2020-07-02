2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo available to rent in 55+ Golf Community, On Top of the World. 3rd floor unit in inside corner and has back door entry in Florida Room (Complex has elevator). Located close to Countryside Mall and some of Florida's best known beaches, Clearwater Beach and Honeymoon Island. This gated community offers so many activities including 2 Golf Courses, 2 Clubhouses, 2 Pools, Shuffleboard, Gym, Clubs and even a bus for free rides to do some local shopping. This condo has everything you need! Don't let this opportunity pass you up. Community coin laundry room, no washer and dryer in unit. No smoking. No Pets. 1st, last and security required. $50 application fee per adult. Additional $50 to Association for processing fee.