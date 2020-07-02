All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:29 AM

2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E

2434 Australia Way East · (727) 743-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2434 Australia Way East, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo available to rent in 55+ Golf Community, On Top of the World. 3rd floor unit in inside corner and has back door entry in Florida Room (Complex has elevator). Located close to Countryside Mall and some of Florida's best known beaches, Clearwater Beach and Honeymoon Island. This gated community offers so many activities including 2 Golf Courses, 2 Clubhouses, 2 Pools, Shuffleboard, Gym, Clubs and even a bus for free rides to do some local shopping. This condo has everything you need! Don't let this opportunity pass you up. Community coin laundry room, no washer and dryer in unit. No smoking. No Pets. 1st, last and security required. $50 application fee per adult. Additional $50 to Association for processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E have any available units?
2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E have?
Some of 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E currently offering any rent specials?
2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E pet-friendly?
No, 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E offer parking?
No, 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not offer parking.
Does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E have a pool?
Yes, 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E has a pool.
Does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E have accessible units?
No, 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not have units with air conditioning.
