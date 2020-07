Amenities

Incredibly Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo fully furnished in "On Top Of The World" complex - New carpet just replaced throughout the unit - New A/C -Beautiful corner unit overlooking a lake with incredible water views - Complex with pool and other entertaining activities - Only few minutes to shopping and to Countryside Mall - Tenant pays for electricity and internet - Great for snow birds!!!! - Security deposit and Condo Assoc.Approval required! Available from MAY 1ST, 2020!!! Rented and occupied from November 1st, 2019 to April 30th, 2020.