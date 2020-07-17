All apartments in Pinellas County
2035 CASTILLE DRIVE
2035 CASTILLE DRIVE

2035 Castille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Castille Drive, Pinellas County, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL - Come home to this single family house with a Pool located in serene Spanish Pines neighborhood of Dunedin. This spacious 3 Bedroom split plan house has a living area and master bed and bath to the left of the entrance, and a 2nd living area, dining room and additional 2 bedrooms to the right of your entry. 2 1/2 baths total. Spacious kitchen centrally located at the rear of the house overlooking the enclosed patio and pool. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage. Lawn and pool care included. Up to 2 small pets allowed with owner approval. NO SMOKING. All room sizes approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE have any available units?
2035 CASTILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2035 CASTILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 CASTILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
