2035 CASTILLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

ANNUAL RENTAL - Come home to this single family house with a Pool located in serene Spanish Pines neighborhood of Dunedin. This spacious 3 Bedroom split plan house has a living area and master bed and bath to the left of the entrance, and a 2nd living area, dining room and additional 2 bedrooms to the right of your entry. 2 1/2 baths total. Spacious kitchen centrally located at the rear of the house overlooking the enclosed patio and pool. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage. Lawn and pool care included. Up to 2 small pets allowed with owner approval. NO SMOKING. All room sizes approximate.