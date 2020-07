Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house is located in the heart of Clearwater. Home backs up to Eagle Lake Park. Sit out on the screened porch and enjoy the sounds of nature. No carpeting in the house, all floors are terrazzo and laminate. Newer AC and washer/dryer for your convenience. Extra large 2 car garage for storage or parking. Small pet ok. Don't miss out.