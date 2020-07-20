14997 Imperial Point Dr N

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Imperial Point, a highly desirable waterfront community. 4 beds 3 baths - Imperial Point, a highly desirable waterfront community. With almost 3600 SF & a flexible floor-plan. The heart of this home is the expansive and beautiful kitchen, with abundant counter and cabinet space, and a large breakfast room. Another key feature is the low maintenance yard with mango, key lime, grapefruit and lime trees, plus a side yard patio for grilling and relaxing. Large laundry room with lots of storage & a utility sink? About a block down the street is the community club house, heated pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, fishing pier, boat ramp and more. Imperial Point overlooks the inter-coastal waterway and is just 3 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.



(RLNE4640996)