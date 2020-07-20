All apartments in Pinellas County
14997 Imperial Point Dr N
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

14997 Imperial Point Dr N

14997 Imperial Point Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

14997 Imperial Point Drive North, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Imperial Point, a highly desirable waterfront community. 4 beds 3 baths - Imperial Point, a highly desirable waterfront community. With almost 3600 SF & a flexible floor-plan. The heart of this home is the expansive and beautiful kitchen, with abundant counter and cabinet space, and a large breakfast room. Another key feature is the low maintenance yard with mango, key lime, grapefruit and lime trees, plus a side yard patio for grilling and relaxing. Large laundry room with lots of storage & a utility sink? About a block down the street is the community club house, heated pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, fishing pier, boat ramp and more. Imperial Point overlooks the inter-coastal waterway and is just 3 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

(RLNE4640996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N have any available units?
14997 Imperial Point Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N have?
Some of 14997 Imperial Point Dr N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14997 Imperial Point Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
14997 Imperial Point Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14997 Imperial Point Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14997 Imperial Point Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N offer parking?
No, 14997 Imperial Point Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14997 Imperial Point Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N have a pool?
Yes, 14997 Imperial Point Dr N has a pool.
Does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N have accessible units?
No, 14997 Imperial Point Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14997 Imperial Point Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14997 Imperial Point Dr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14997 Imperial Point Dr N does not have units with air conditioning.
