Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Opportunity Knocks! Great location in the heart of Seminole. 3 bedroom/2 bath home with fresh interior paint, new interior doors, new kitchen and hall bath tile floors. L shaped Living/Dining plan. Kitchen is open to the Family room and has a breakfast bar. Split bedroom plan. Screened Porch, Fenced back yard and convenient to shopping, schools, dining and beach. Great schools and a rare find in rental in Seminole.