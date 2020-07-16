All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD

13714 Mission Oaks Boulevard · (813) 787-4605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13714 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33776

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13714 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Adorable villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and much more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa is steps from your covered parking and there is guest parking as well. Villa is just a short walk to the pool and clubhouse, where you can socialize with your neighbors and villa also has a washer and dryer. This is a 55+ community, no pets and 90 day minimum. Seasonal Rate is between 1/01/2021 thru 4/30/2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have any available units?
13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity