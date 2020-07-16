13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool clubhouse guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Adorable villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and much more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa is steps from your covered parking and there is guest parking as well. Villa is just a short walk to the pool and clubhouse, where you can socialize with your neighbors and villa also has a washer and dryer. This is a 55+ community, no pets and 90 day minimum. Seasonal Rate is between 1/01/2021 thru 4/30/2021.