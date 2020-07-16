All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

13600 PARK BOULEVARD

13600 Park Boulevard North · (727) 490-1800
Location

13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL 33776

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More. Featuring a Wide Open Layout, an Amazing Master Suite Retreat, 3 Extra Large Bedrooms, 2 Bonus Rooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Screened Lanais, Oversized 2 Car Garage and only Minutes to the Beach! Spacious 3-Way Split Bedroom Floor Plan there is Room to Roam and Privacy for Everyone. Special Features Include: Beautiful Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Loads of Cabinets plus Wet Bar and Large Pantry, Bright & Sunny Breakfast Room, Formal Dining Room, 4 Huge Bedrooms, 3 Luxurious Bathrooms, Bonus Rooms, Inside Laundry Room with W/D Included, Loads of Closets and Storage, 2 Large Screened Lanais, Amazing Tile Floors Throughout, Ceiling Fans in Every Room, Intercom System in every Room, Oversized 2 Car Garage with Extra Space for Storage, and a Circular Driveway. Just over the Bridge to Beaches! Centrally located near Highly Rated Schools, Seminole City Center, Dining and Entertainment. EZ commute to Tampa or Downtown St. Petersburg and EZ Access to I-275. This is a Pet Friendly Rental – Large and Small Dogs OK! Available June 1st! Call Today to Schedule your Private Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

