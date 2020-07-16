13600 PARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More. Featuring a Wide Open Layout, an Amazing Master Suite Retreat, 3 Extra Large Bedrooms, 2 Bonus Rooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Screened Lanais, Oversized 2 Car Garage and only Minutes to the Beach! Spacious 3-Way Split Bedroom Floor Plan there is Room to Roam and Privacy for Everyone. Special Features Include: Beautiful Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Loads of Cabinets plus Wet Bar and Large Pantry, Bright & Sunny Breakfast Room, Formal Dining Room, 4 Huge Bedrooms, 3 Luxurious Bathrooms, Bonus Rooms, Inside Laundry Room with W/D Included, Loads of Closets and Storage, 2 Large Screened Lanais, Amazing Tile Floors Throughout, Ceiling Fans in Every Room, Intercom System in every Room, Oversized 2 Car Garage with Extra Space for Storage, and a Circular Driveway. Just over the Bridge to Beaches! Centrally located near Highly Rated Schools, Seminole City Center, Dining and Entertainment. EZ commute to Tampa or Downtown St. Petersburg and EZ Access to I-275. This is a Pet Friendly Rental – Large and Small Dogs OK! Available June 1st! Call Today to Schedule your Private Tour!