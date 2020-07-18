All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 1258 BOLIVAR COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
1258 BOLIVAR COURT
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:52 AM

1258 BOLIVAR COURT

1258 Bolivar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1258 Bolivar Court, Pinellas County, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Dunedin and so close to Palm Harbor. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage, consists of 1,785 square feet, but feels much bigger. Newer windows and sliding door (energy efficient), newer roof and A/C, new plank wood flooring, updated fixtures and fans, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances and front load washer and dryer. Master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms and has sliding doors to the outside. There is a very large, fenced yard and this house is located on a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT have any available units?
1258 BOLIVAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT have?
Some of 1258 BOLIVAR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 BOLIVAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1258 BOLIVAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 BOLIVAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1258 BOLIVAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1258 BOLIVAR COURT offers parking.
Does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 BOLIVAR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT have a pool?
No, 1258 BOLIVAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 1258 BOLIVAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 BOLIVAR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 BOLIVAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1258 BOLIVAR COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg