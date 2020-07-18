1258 BOLIVAR COURT

Amenities
Great location in Dunedin and so close to Palm Harbor. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage, consists of 1,785 square feet, but feels much bigger. Newer windows and sliding door (energy efficient), newer roof and A/C, new plank wood flooring, updated fixtures and fans, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances and front load washer and dryer. Master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms and has sliding doors to the outside. There is a very large, fenced yard and this house is located on a cul-de-sac.