1258 BOLIVAR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in Dunedin and so close to Palm Harbor. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage, consists of 1,785 square feet, but feels much bigger. Newer windows and sliding door (energy efficient), newer roof and A/C, new plank wood flooring, updated fixtures and fans, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances and front load washer and dryer. Master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms and has sliding doors to the outside. There is a very large, fenced yard and this house is located on a cul-de-sac.