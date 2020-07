Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise. Split bedroom, screened in lanai, impact windows, granite countertops, solid wood kitchen cabinets, etc. are just a few reasons why you should live at Kapok Grand. Schedule your showing asap.