Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10549 94th Place

10549 94th Place · (813) 694-9785
Location

10549 94th Place, Pinellas County, FL 33772

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10549 94th Place · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Great Location! 2br/1.5ba bonus room and loft home available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Fantastic 2br.1.5 bath home with bonus room and Carport! Home is located right off of Seminole Blvd tucked away in cul de sac near Seminole Lake. This tropical oasis home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, living room open to kitchen and dining, Master Bed downstairs and large bedroom upstairs with 1/2 bath, loft, large walk in closets, two rooms off back for guest room/office/playroom. (Fireplace is decoration only, not to be used) Fenced back yard has multiple tropical plants including Bird's of Paradise and a great yard to entertain family and friends.. Home has easy access to Seminole Center Mall, shops, fine dining, VA Hospital, I-275, Hwy 19, Largo Mall, theatres, pharmacy, groceries and only a short drive to the Beach! One small dog under 20lbs ok with $300NR pet fee at owner's discretion. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Lisa Conners with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5911457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10549 94th Place have any available units?
10549 94th Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10549 94th Place have?
Some of 10549 94th Place's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10549 94th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10549 94th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10549 94th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10549 94th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10549 94th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10549 94th Place offers parking.
Does 10549 94th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10549 94th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10549 94th Place have a pool?
No, 10549 94th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10549 94th Place have accessible units?
No, 10549 94th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10549 94th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10549 94th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10549 94th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10549 94th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

