10549 94th Place.

Amenities

pet friendly carport walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking media room

Great Location! 2br/1.5ba bonus room and loft home available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Fantastic 2br.1.5 bath home with bonus room and Carport! Home is located right off of Seminole Blvd tucked away in cul de sac near Seminole Lake. This tropical oasis home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, living room open to kitchen and dining, Master Bed downstairs and large bedroom upstairs with 1/2 bath, loft, large walk in closets, two rooms off back for guest room/office/playroom. (Fireplace is decoration only, not to be used) Fenced back yard has multiple tropical plants including Bird's of Paradise and a great yard to entertain family and friends.. Home has easy access to Seminole Center Mall, shops, fine dining, VA Hospital, I-275, Hwy 19, Largo Mall, theatres, pharmacy, groceries and only a short drive to the Beach! One small dog under 20lbs ok with $300NR pet fee at owner's discretion. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Lisa Conners with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5911457)