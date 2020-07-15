All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

7330 SW 105th Ter

7330 Southwest 105th Terrace · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 6 baths, $16000 · Avail. now

$16,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423

A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light. Built with concrete roofs, impact windows, eco-smart water heaters, high efficiency A/Cs, and elevator. Outside the home features a large terrace overlooking the pool, landscaping and a private park with synthetic grass. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished, Move-in Ready! Easy to show.
Listing info courtesy of Unique International Properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180423
Property Id 180423

(RLNE5897816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 SW 105th Ter have any available units?
7330 SW 105th Ter has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7330 SW 105th Ter have?
Some of 7330 SW 105th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 SW 105th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7330 SW 105th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 SW 105th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 SW 105th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7330 SW 105th Ter offer parking?
No, 7330 SW 105th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7330 SW 105th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 SW 105th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 SW 105th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 7330 SW 105th Ter has a pool.
Does 7330 SW 105th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7330 SW 105th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 SW 105th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 SW 105th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 7330 SW 105th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7330 SW 105th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
