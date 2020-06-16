All apartments in Pinecrest
6886 North Kendall Drive

6886 North Kendall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6886 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful and extremely spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom for rent! Walk in closet in both bedrooms. Gas and water included in rent! Prime location just off US-1, minutes from Dadeland Mall & Sunset Place! A mile and a half from Pinecrest Elementary School. Large screened in balcony with a view of the community resort style pool. Pool area equipped with hot tub and bbq area. Easy to show! Will not last! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584754 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6886 North Kendall Drive have any available units?
6886 North Kendall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinecrest, FL.
What amenities does 6886 North Kendall Drive have?
Some of 6886 North Kendall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6886 North Kendall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6886 North Kendall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6886 North Kendall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6886 North Kendall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 6886 North Kendall Drive offer parking?
No, 6886 North Kendall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6886 North Kendall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6886 North Kendall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6886 North Kendall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6886 North Kendall Drive has a pool.
Does 6886 North Kendall Drive have accessible units?
No, 6886 North Kendall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6886 North Kendall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6886 North Kendall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6886 North Kendall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6886 North Kendall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
