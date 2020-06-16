Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool hot tub bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful and extremely spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom for rent! Walk in closet in both bedrooms. Gas and water included in rent! Prime location just off US-1, minutes from Dadeland Mall & Sunset Place! A mile and a half from Pinecrest Elementary School. Large screened in balcony with a view of the community resort style pool. Pool area equipped with hot tub and bbq area. Easy to show! Will not last! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584754 ]