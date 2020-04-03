12100 SW 68th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest. New updates include impact glass windows & doors, roof, porcelain tile floors, porcelain tile & glass baths, bath fixtures, vanities & kitchen cabinets, stainless steel Bosch appliances, LED lighting, AC units, shell-stone pool deck, porcelain tile walkway, epoxy garage floor, interior doors & hardware, molding, skimcoat on all interior walls & ceilings, paint inside & out, water heater, landscaping. And did I mention that almost everything is new?