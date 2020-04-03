All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

12100 SW 68th Ave

12100 Southwest 68th Avenue · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest. New updates include impact glass windows & doors, roof, porcelain tile floors, porcelain tile & glass baths, bath fixtures, vanities & kitchen cabinets, stainless steel Bosch appliances, LED lighting, AC units, shell-stone pool deck, porcelain tile walkway, epoxy garage floor, interior doors & hardware, molding, skimcoat on all interior walls & ceilings, paint inside & out, water heater, landscaping. And did I mention that almost everything is new?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12100 SW 68th Ave have any available units?
12100 SW 68th Ave has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12100 SW 68th Ave have?
Some of 12100 SW 68th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12100 SW 68th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12100 SW 68th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12100 SW 68th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12100 SW 68th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 12100 SW 68th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12100 SW 68th Ave does offer parking.
Does 12100 SW 68th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12100 SW 68th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12100 SW 68th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12100 SW 68th Ave has a pool.
Does 12100 SW 68th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12100 SW 68th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12100 SW 68th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12100 SW 68th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12100 SW 68th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12100 SW 68th Ave has units with air conditioning.
