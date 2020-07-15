10105 SW 75th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003



A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas. Developer remodeled turnkey villas sits in a quiet cul-de-sac Pinecrest community amongst only 12 other villas. Individually gated with its own private pool in the lusciously landscaped backyard to enjoy entertaining friends and family. Walk into an open formal dining/living room area with high ceilings. Custom crafted kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops & Kitchen Aid appliances with counter dining next to your family room and breakfast room area. This is heart of the home, all the action happens here! Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets, secondary bedroom has walk-in closet, private bathroom and private balcony to relax in.

