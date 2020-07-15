All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

10105 SW 75th Pl

10105 Southwest 75th Place · (585) 880-8568
Location

10105 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $6500 · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3086 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003

A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas. Developer remodeled turnkey villas sits in a quiet cul-de-sac Pinecrest community amongst only 12 other villas. Individually gated with its own private pool in the lusciously landscaped backyard to enjoy entertaining friends and family. Walk into an open formal dining/living room area with high ceilings. Custom crafted kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops & Kitchen Aid appliances with counter dining next to your family room and breakfast room area. This is heart of the home, all the action happens here! Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets, secondary bedroom has walk-in closet, private bathroom and private balcony to relax in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181003
Property Id 181003

(RLNE5897827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 SW 75th Pl have any available units?
10105 SW 75th Pl has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10105 SW 75th Pl have?
Some of 10105 SW 75th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 SW 75th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10105 SW 75th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 SW 75th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10105 SW 75th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10105 SW 75th Pl offer parking?
No, 10105 SW 75th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 10105 SW 75th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10105 SW 75th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 SW 75th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10105 SW 75th Pl has a pool.
Does 10105 SW 75th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10105 SW 75th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 SW 75th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 SW 75th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10105 SW 75th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10105 SW 75th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
