All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 7719 Senjill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
7719 Senjill Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

7719 Senjill Court

7719 Senjill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7719 Senjill Court, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
7719 Senjill Court Available 07/01/20 ROBINSON HILLS: 3 bed/2 bath, 2 Car Garage - AVAILABLE JULY 1st! New Paint and Carpet to be done upon vacancy. There is tile in the kitchen and baths with carpet in all other areas. Living room/Dining area combined, family room, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, inside utility w/Hook-Ups Only, Covered Porch and a 2 car garage.
This home is in a great location!! It is conveniently located near the shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, schools and local area attractions such as Universal Studios. With The 408 only 6 miles away, commuters will enjoy easy access to downtown Orlando or to other locations via I-4. From Clarcona/Ocoee Rd take Foxridge Trail to Shale Ridge to Senjill. Drive by to see the outside and neighborhood then phone for an appointment to view the inside.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1 Story Single Family Home
All Appliances
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Family Room
Pantry
Walk-in Closet
Tile and Capet Flooring
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY
Covered Patio
2 Car Garage
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5762076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 Senjill Court have any available units?
7719 Senjill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7719 Senjill Court have?
Some of 7719 Senjill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 Senjill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7719 Senjill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 Senjill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 Senjill Court is pet friendly.
Does 7719 Senjill Court offer parking?
Yes, 7719 Senjill Court offers parking.
Does 7719 Senjill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 Senjill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 Senjill Court have a pool?
No, 7719 Senjill Court does not have a pool.
Does 7719 Senjill Court have accessible units?
Yes, 7719 Senjill Court has accessible units.
Does 7719 Senjill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 Senjill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7719 Senjill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7719 Senjill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus