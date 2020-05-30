Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan accessible

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

7719 Senjill Court Available 07/01/20 ROBINSON HILLS: 3 bed/2 bath, 2 Car Garage - AVAILABLE JULY 1st! New Paint and Carpet to be done upon vacancy. There is tile in the kitchen and baths with carpet in all other areas. Living room/Dining area combined, family room, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, inside utility w/Hook-Ups Only, Covered Porch and a 2 car garage.

This home is in a great location!! It is conveniently located near the shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, schools and local area attractions such as Universal Studios. With The 408 only 6 miles away, commuters will enjoy easy access to downtown Orlando or to other locations via I-4. From Clarcona/Ocoee Rd take Foxridge Trail to Shale Ridge to Senjill. Drive by to see the outside and neighborhood then phone for an appointment to view the inside.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

1 Story Single Family Home

All Appliances

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Family Room

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Tile and Capet Flooring

Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY

Covered Patio

2 Car Garage

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE5762076)