Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Come take a look at this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Orlando. Some features include new kitchen cabinets, new roof, fresh interior and exterior paint. Laminate and tile flooring is found throughout the home. An ample and fenced in backyard gives you maximum privacy and is perfect for entertaining. Come see this home today before its too late!