6460 Moore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Just minutes to Downtown Orlando! Upgraded 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home, sitting on an over-sized lot with no rear or side neighbors! Split Open floor plan and a spacious kitchen with a dinette. One side of the home features the master suite while the other side features the two other bedrooms and a full bathroom. Ceiling fans are installed throughout the home. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and large bathroom. The laundry room is inside the home and allows for additional storage as well. Attached 2-car garage and over-sized driveway that allows for extra parking. This home has plenty of upgrades, including New Roof, Upgraded Kitchen and Flooring, and it comes equipped with an amazing Purified Water System! In this home, not only will you have safe drinking water for all your family, you will also get rid of harmful chemicals that irritate the skin and harm your health, the Purified Water System installed in this home provides safe purified water for all kitchen, bathroom, laundry and patio faucets throughout the home, immediately see and feel the difference on your health, skin, hair and clothes. The home is conveniently located near retail, restaurants and local attractions. Located within 4 minutes to Colonial Dr- State Road 50, within 6 mts to 408 Hwy, within 8 mts to the FL??s Turnpike, and within 15 mts of I-4 Hwy/ UCF Downtown/ Downtown Orlando.