6460 Moore St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:57 PM

6460 Moore St

6460 Moore Street
Location

6460 Moore Street, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just minutes to Downtown Orlando! Upgraded 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home, sitting on an over-sized lot with no rear or side neighbors! Split Open floor plan and a spacious kitchen with a dinette. One side of the home features the master suite while the other side features the two other bedrooms and a full bathroom. Ceiling fans are installed throughout the home. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and large bathroom. The laundry room is inside the home and allows for additional storage as well. Attached 2-car garage and over-sized driveway that allows for extra parking. This home has plenty of upgrades, including New Roof, Upgraded Kitchen and Flooring, and it comes equipped with an amazing Purified Water System! In this home, not only will you have safe drinking water for all your family, you will also get rid of harmful chemicals that irritate the skin and harm your health, the Purified Water System installed in this home provides safe purified water for all kitchen, bathroom, laundry and patio faucets throughout the home, immediately see and feel the difference on your health, skin, hair and clothes. The home is conveniently located near retail, restaurants and local attractions. Located within 4 minutes to Colonial Dr- State Road 50, within 6 mts to 408 Hwy, within 8 mts to the FL??s Turnpike, and within 15 mts of I-4 Hwy/ UCF Downtown/ Downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 Moore St have any available units?
6460 Moore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6460 Moore St have?
Some of 6460 Moore St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6460 Moore St currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Moore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Moore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6460 Moore St is pet friendly.
Does 6460 Moore St offer parking?
Yes, 6460 Moore St offers parking.
Does 6460 Moore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6460 Moore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Moore St have a pool?
No, 6460 Moore St does not have a pool.
Does 6460 Moore St have accessible units?
No, 6460 Moore St does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Moore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6460 Moore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 Moore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 Moore St does not have units with air conditioning.

