Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

6143 BOLLING DRIVE

6143 Bolling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6143 Bolling Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances and ample storage space to top it off. Ceiling fans run throughout the bedrooms along with sleek wood laminate flooring. Enjoy a master suite with a private bathroom. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE have any available units?
6143 BOLLING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE have?
Some of 6143 BOLLING DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 BOLLING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6143 BOLLING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 BOLLING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6143 BOLLING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6143 BOLLING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6143 BOLLING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6143 BOLLING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6143 BOLLING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6143 BOLLING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6143 BOLLING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6143 BOLLING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

