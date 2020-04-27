6143 BOLLING DRIVE

Amenities

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances and ample storage space to top it off. Ceiling fans run throughout the bedrooms along with sleek wood laminate flooring. Enjoy a master suite with a private bathroom. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.