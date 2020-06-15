All apartments in Pine Hills
5923 BALBOA DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5923 BALBOA DRIVE

5923 Balboa Drive · (863) 457-2653
Location

5923 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5923 BALBOA DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA, freshly painted, new flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, good size rooms, and large backyard. 2 car carport. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (863) 457-2653 or email mc1-00575@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5613048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
5923 BALBOA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 5923 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5923 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5923 BALBOA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 BALBOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5923 BALBOA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5923 BALBOA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5923 BALBOA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5923 BALBOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5923 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5923 BALBOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5923 BALBOA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
