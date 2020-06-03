All apartments in Pine Hills
5815 Harrington Drive

5815 Harrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Harrington Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720341

Come see this beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath today! This renovated stunner has over 1200 square feet of space, a sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring throughout. Set on a beautiful lawn in a shady, quaint neighborhood, yet minutes away from shopping and major highways, come get this property in a prime location before it goes! This property is pet friendly and does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.
BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative. Great Jones will never advertise on Craiglist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.
This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Large backyard,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Harrington Drive have any available units?
5815 Harrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5815 Harrington Drive have?
Some of 5815 Harrington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Harrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Harrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Harrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5815 Harrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5815 Harrington Drive offer parking?
No, 5815 Harrington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5815 Harrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Harrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Harrington Drive have a pool?
No, 5815 Harrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Harrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5815 Harrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Harrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 Harrington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Harrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 Harrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

