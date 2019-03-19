All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 19 2019

5431 Brookswood Way - 1

5431 Brookswood Way · No Longer Available
Location

5431 Brookswood Way, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Remodel unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 have any available units?
5431 Brookswood Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 have?
Some of 5431 Brookswood Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Brookswood Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5431 Brookswood Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.
